Acura is giving its flagship SUV a sporty makeover, but only for a handful of buyers. Say hello to the MDX PMC Edition, in which PMC stands for Performance Manufacturing Center. We saw it last November at the L.A. Auto Show, but now the hand-built SUV is ready to go on sale. Yes, it's built by hand in the same place where Acura assembles NSX. In fact, it’s assembled by the same technicians that bring the NSX to life. There's a price for that kind of attention though, and it's $63,745 including destination charges.

Unfortunately, those NSX experts don't infuse the MDX with extra oomph. The PMC Edition is strictly an appearance package, wielding the same 290-horsepower (216-kilowatt) 3.5-liter V6 under the hood that powers every non-hybrid model. The nine-speed automatic is also the same, directing power to all four wheels through Acura’s SH-AWD system.

What you will find is an abundance of red and black. The exterior shade is called Valencia Red Pearl and it’s exclusive to the PMC edition. It’s offset by black trim all over the place, including the wheels, roof, mirrors, door handles, grille (which also has a body-color grille surround), and the exhaust tips get the black chrome treatment. Moving inside you find pretty much the exact opposite – black is the predominant shade for the seats, dash door panels, and carpet. Red trim is found with stitching throughout the cockpit, and special badging identifies the specific vehicle production number out of the 330 run.

Otherwise, the MDX PMC is a well-equipped people mover. Features include the A-Spec sport appearance package, active dampers, GPS-linked climate control, a host of driver safety and assist systems, the company’s ELS Studio sound system with 10 speakers, and several other luxury items. That's certainly part of the $63,745 price, which is significantly more than a standard MDX with all the option boxes ticked, including the Sport Hybrid model with a bit more power. It is hand-built, however, and being Acura’s second-best seller behind the RDX, it will probably find homes.

300 will be sold in the U.S. market, with the remaining 30 going to Canada. Look for the MDX PMC Edition to arrive at Acura dealerships starting February 1.