It's a lofty figure for an MDX, but it's rather cheap for a hand-built luxury SUV.
Acura is giving its flagship SUV a sporty makeover, but only for a handful of buyers. Say hello to the MDX PMC Edition, in which PMC stands for Performance Manufacturing Center. We saw it last November at the L.A. Auto Show, but now the hand-built SUV is ready to go on sale. Yes, it's built by hand in the same place where Acura assembles NSX. In fact, it’s assembled by the same technicians that bring the NSX to life. There's a price for that kind of attention though, and it's $63,745 including destination charges.
Unfortunately, those NSX experts don't infuse the MDX with extra oomph. The PMC Edition is strictly an appearance package, wielding the same 290-horsepower (216-kilowatt) 3.5-liter V6 under the hood that powers every non-hybrid model. The nine-speed automatic is also the same, directing power to all four wheels through Acura’s SH-AWD system.
What you will find is an abundance of red and black. The exterior shade is called Valencia Red Pearl and it’s exclusive to the PMC edition. It’s offset by black trim all over the place, including the wheels, roof, mirrors, door handles, grille (which also has a body-color grille surround), and the exhaust tips get the black chrome treatment. Moving inside you find pretty much the exact opposite – black is the predominant shade for the seats, dash door panels, and carpet. Red trim is found with stitching throughout the cockpit, and special badging identifies the specific vehicle production number out of the 330 run.
Otherwise, the MDX PMC is a well-equipped people mover. Features include the A-Spec sport appearance package, active dampers, GPS-linked climate control, a host of driver safety and assist systems, the company’s ELS Studio sound system with 10 speakers, and several other luxury items. That's certainly part of the $63,745 price, which is significantly more than a standard MDX with all the option boxes ticked, including the Sport Hybrid model with a bit more power. It is hand-built, however, and being Acura’s second-best seller behind the RDX, it will probably find homes.
300 will be sold in the U.S. market, with the remaining 30 going to Canada. Look for the MDX PMC Edition to arrive at Acura dealerships starting February 1.
Handcrafted 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition Now Available
- Handcrafted at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) supercar factory, the 2020 MDX PMC Edition is limited to 330 individually numbered units
- MDX PMC Edition combines the line-topping, premium features of the MDX Advance Package with the sporty character of the MDX A-Spec
- Offered exclusively in Valencia Red Pearl using nano-pigment technology – the highest quality, most vibrant paint Acura offers on a production car
The 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition will begin arriving at select Acura dealerships across the U.S. Feb. 1, the latest limited edition model from the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, home of the Acura NSX supercar. Each hand-assembled, limited-production 2020 MDX PMC Edition will carry a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP1) of $63,745 (including $1,995 destination and handling).
MDX PMC Edition delivers the unique combination of line-topping features from the MDX Advance ($59,275 including destination and handling2) and the sporty character of the MDX A-Spec. Covered in lustrous, PMC-exclusive Valencia Red Pearl nano-pigment paint, the MDX PMC Edition is hand-assembled by the same master technicians who build the NSX supercar3. Only 300 MDX PMC Edition models will be built for the U.S. market, with an additional 30 units for Canada4.
The MDX PMC Edition is powered by Acura’s 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC® V6 engine with 290 peak horsepower (SAE net) and 267 lb.-ft. peak torque (SAE net), mated to a quick-shifting and highly refined 9-speed automatic transmission and torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®).
2020 MDX PMC Edition U.S. Feature Summary
Exclusive to MDX PMC Edition
- Valencia Red Pearl nano pigment paint
- Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque
- Gloss black 20-inch split-10-spoke wheels with black lug nuts
- Gloss black roof panel
- Gloss black roof antenna
- Gloss black exterior mirrors
- Gloss black door handles
- Gloss black Diamond Pentagon grille with body color grille surround
- Dual 4-inch black chrome exhaust finishers
- Gloss black wheel center caps (Chrome A-Mark)
- Premium black Milano leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching
- Dimpled leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching
- Metal-finished paddle shifters
- Red stitched door panels, center console, headrests and front center armrest
- Premium floormats with metal A-Spec badging
Additional Features
- A-Spec exterior and interior sport appearance package
- Jewel-Eye LED headlights, LED fog lights, LED puddle lights
- Heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, heated steering wheel
- Active Damper System
- Second row captain’s chairs and second-row sunshades
- Acura ELS Studio™ premium audio system with 10 speakers
- Acura embedded Navigation System with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, AcuraLink®, Color Multi-Information Display (MID) with Turn-by-Turn Guidance
- GPS-Linked Climate Control
- Power folding door mirrors with auto-dimming
- Front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, blind spot information (BSI) system, rear cross traffic monitor, surround-view camera system
- AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies