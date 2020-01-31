If you have an order for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette and want the $4,850 5VM Visible Carbon Fiber Ground Effects option, then there might be bad news. Corvette Blogger reported about the automaker cancelling the option. Motor1.com reached out to Chevrolet for confirmation. "We have removed the 5VM Visible Carbon Fiber Ground Effects option from 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray orders due to supplier constraint."

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray VIN 001 Sold For $3M

15 Photos

There's good news, though, because a 2020 Corvette could add the parts after taking delivery. "This is a dealer-installed accessory, so customers can order and add this feature to their Corvettes when it becomes available," Chevrolet spokesperson Chris Bonelli told Motor1.com.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Corvette MSRP $ 56,995 MSRP $ 56,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Assembly of production-spec 2020 Corvettes officially begin in early February. Although a rumor indicates that a few examples for customers are already rolling off the assembly line. The first deliveries to dealers should be in March or early April.

Chevy had to reduce the number of planned dealer allocations by allegedly 15 to 20 percent because of the delay in production stemming from the United Auto Workers strike. This change reportedly didn't affect people who had already placed orders. Only showrooms with open allocations were facing possible cancellations.

The company will also build the new Corvette for right-hand drive markets. However, it's not clear when the assembly of these units would begin, and the timeframe for beginning deliveries of them also uncertain.