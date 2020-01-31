It’s been a few years since we last saw the full Fast and Furious family on the big screen. The Fate of the Furious – perhaps better known as Fast 8 – hit theaters back in 2017 and was the first film in the franchise made after the death of Paul Walker. It was certainly an action-packed car flic worthy of its Fast predecessors, but it stretched reality even further than previous films had, and it was ultimately met with very mixed reviews. With three years to ponder the future, will the new film fare better?

The full trailer will drop at 3:00 PM today, and you can watch it live right here. For now, we know Dom is daddy Dom now, and though he says he can’t live his life a quarter-mile at a time anymore, we suspect that will change real quick if his son is threatened.

We also have boots on the ground at the Fast 9 party happening in Miami right now, so we'll do our best to grab photos and pry secret info from the celebrities around us. Considering John Cena is among them, we're not optimistic about our intimidation techniques being effective. Stay tuned.