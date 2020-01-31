While the RS6 Avant is finally coming to the United States, its little brother isn’t. Facelifted for 2020, the RS4 Avant remains one of the tastiest forbidden fruits and a worthy modern equivalent of the original RS2 that kick-started Audi’s performance lineup. A shiny new example of the super wagon painted in Navarra Blue Metallic traveled to Warsaw in Poland where Motor1.com long-time collaborator Auditography had the opportunity to immortalize the Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate rival, another fast wagon Americans can’t have.

The comprehensive facelift Audi has given to the A4 and S4 models is noticeable on the lineup’s crown jewel as the front fascia has been massively reworked and takes after the RS6 with a glossy black honeycomb structure. Wider and flatter compared to the base model, the frameless corporate grille sits below the newly added “nostrils” harkening back to the Quattro.

Refreshed headlights and taillights lend the RS4 Avant a sleeker appearance, while the chunky wheel arches at the front and rear are 30 millimeters (1.2 inches) wider than those of the regular A4 Avant. This particular example eschews the standard 19-inch wheels for an all-black set measuring 20 inches available for an additional €2,300 in Germany where Audi also has a matte bronze set of the same size for a hefty €4,250. The fast family hauler also has the optional RS Sport exhaust (€1,200) providing a better soundtrack from the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 while featuring black oval tips.

Aside from being given the opportunity to see the revised design, we also get to witness a bit of the speedy wagon’s performance. Audi may say the RS4 Avant will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.1 seconds, but as with other RS cars from Ingolstadt, it’s actually quicker in real life. A Vbox mounted inside recorded the car at 3.71 seconds for the sprint, which isn’t half bad for a 450-hp car that weighs 1,820 kilograms (4,012 pounds).

As a final note, it’s worth mentioning the RS4 Avant (B9.5) represents the end of the line for the conventionally powered RS wagon as the next generation has already been confirmed to get a plug-in hybrid setup.