Dodge Durango SRT Gets New Stripes For 2020, Will Debut In Chicago

The Dodge Durango is all-new for 2020! Nah, scratch that - it’s the same old unibody, three-row SUV but now with additional stripes for the SRT version thanks to two new appearance packages introduced for the 2020 model year. Both will be available to order from March this year and will be displayed at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show next week.

The first is the so-called Black package which - you guessed it! - adds blackened exterior components, including gloss black mirror caps and satin black Dodge lettering, plus 20-inch matte vapor wheels. The Durango and SRT badges at the back are finished in metallic Midnight Grey color. When it reaches the automaker’s showrooms, the Black package will be available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,495.

The Redline Stripe package, meanwhile, adds a full-length Satin Black center stripe with Redline Red accent tracers on each edge. Just like the Black pack, it will be available with 10 exterior colors - Billet Silver, DB Black, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Granite Crystal, Octane Red, Reactor Blue, Redline, White Knuckle and Vice White, at a price of $1,295 (MSRP).

Other than these two appearance packs, the Durango SRT remains unchanged compared to the previous model year, which means under the hood you’ll find the same 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine generating 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. Power is channeled to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a performance-tuned all-wheel drive.

Dodge promises a 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) sprint in just 4.4 seconds, making the vehicle “the fastest, most powerful and most capable American three-row SUV.” The high-riding Dodge’s quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds is certified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).