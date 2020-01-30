As part of Lincoln's announcement to partner with Rivian, Ford Motor Company's luxury brand confirmed plans to end production later this year of the MKZ at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico. Autoblog learned from Lincoln that assembly would finish in mid-2020, and there would not be a 2021 model year example of the sedan.

Gallery: 2017 Lincoln MKZ: Review

24 Photos

Rumors of the MKZ's impending demise date back several years. The earliest reports suggested the 2019 model year was going to be its last, and the company at that time was still mulling a replacement. Later info suggested the brand was considering a new rear-wheel-drive sedan to revive the Zephyr model name.

Save Thousands On A New Lincoln 8102 MSRP $ 36,990 MSRP $ 36,990 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Lincoln's announcement about the Rivian deal said that MKZ's retirement would let the Hermosillo Assembly Plant "prepare for production of new Ford vehicles." However, the company didn't offer any specifics about the future products. Given the automaker's strategy, don't be surprised if these models turn out to be crossovers.

With the demise of the MKZ, the Continental is the only traditional car in the Lincoln lineup. However, it might be the last sedan for the brand. Ford Motor Company's latest agreement with the United Auto Workers says that the Flat Rock Assembly Plant would continue building the vehicle "through its product lifecycle." The document makes no mention of a successor, and there aren't any solid rumors of one on the way.