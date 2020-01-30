Production will end later in 2020, and there won't be a 2021 model year.
As part of Lincoln's announcement to partner with Rivian, Ford Motor Company's luxury brand confirmed plans to end production later this year of the MKZ at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico. Autoblog learned from Lincoln that assembly would finish in mid-2020, and there would not be a 2021 model year example of the sedan.
Gallery: 2017 Lincoln MKZ: Review
Rumors of the MKZ's impending demise date back several years. The earliest reports suggested the 2019 model year was going to be its last, and the company at that time was still mulling a replacement. Later info suggested the brand was considering a new rear-wheel-drive sedan to revive the Zephyr model name.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
Lincoln's announcement about the Rivian deal said that MKZ's retirement would let the Hermosillo Assembly Plant "prepare for production of new Ford vehicles." However, the company didn't offer any specifics about the future products. Given the automaker's strategy, don't be surprised if these models turn out to be crossovers.
With the demise of the MKZ, the Continental is the only traditional car in the Lincoln lineup. However, it might be the last sedan for the brand. Ford Motor Company's latest agreement with the United Auto Workers says that the Flat Rock Assembly Plant would continue building the vehicle "through its product lifecycle." The document makes no mention of a successor, and there aren't any solid rumors of one on the way.
LINCOLN, RIVIAN PARTNER TO DELIVER LINCOLN’S FIRST ALL-ELECTRIC VEHICLE
Jan 29, 2020 | DEARBORN, Mich.
Lincoln and Rivian will work together to develop an all-new fully electric vehicle, based on Rivian’s skateboard platform
Building on Lincoln’s product momentum, the all-electric vehicle will progress Lincoln’s Quiet Flight
DNA and feature advanced and intuitive technologies
Introduction of this zero-emissions electric vehicle advances Lincoln’s electrification plan that
includes the Aviator and Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid vehicles
DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 29, 2020 – The Lincoln Motor Company announced today that it is working together with Rivian to develop an all-new electric vehicle previously announced as part of Ford Motor Company’s original investment in Rivian.
Lincoln’s first fully electric vehicle will join the Aviator and Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid vehicles, further solidifying Lincoln’s commitment to electrification. The zero-emissions vehicle will feature connected and intuitive technologies designed to create an effortless experience for Lincoln clients.
“Working with Rivian marks a pivotal point for Lincoln as we move toward a future that includes fully electric vehicles,” said Joy Falotico, president, The Lincoln Motor Company. “This vehicle will take Quiet Flight to a new place – zero emissions, effortless performance and connected and intuitive technology. It’s going to be stunning.”
Lincoln has introduced four new SUVs including Corsair, Aviator and Navigator in the past three years. The all-new lineup has helped Lincoln’s global SUV sales grow 7 percent year-over-year and enabled the luxury automaker to deliver its best U.S. SUV sales in 16 years.
As Lincoln adds a new luxury electric vehicle to its lineup, production of the MKZ sedan will end this year in order for the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico to prepare for production of new Ford vehicles.
The Lincoln battery electric vehicle will be built off of Rivian’s flexible skateboard platform and is part of Ford Motor Company’s planned equity investment in Rivian. This all-new vehicle also is part of Ford’s previously announced investment of more than $11.5 billion into electrification, which includes the Mustang Mach-E and a fully electric version of the best-selling F-150 pickup.
“Our vehicle development partnership with Ford is an exciting opportunity to pair our technology with Lincoln’s vision for innovation and refinement. We are proud to collaborate on Lincoln’s first fully electric vehicle,” said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe.
About The Lincoln Motor Company
The Lincoln Motor Company is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about The Lincoln Motor Company, please visit media.lincoln.com or www.lincoln.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/lincoln.