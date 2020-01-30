HugoSilva Designs creates this rendering of a significantly more aggressive take on the Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake. Compared to the already tuned muscle car this one wears fender flares and other tweaks to make the pony car look even meaner.

In front, the designer adds a front splitter that practically scrapes the ground when the vehicle is sitting still. Curbs would be this machine's greatest foe in the real world. The styling retains a hood similar to the actual Super Snake's.

Massive fenders extend from the front and rear, and there are deep-dish, five-spoke wheels at both ends. The wider rubber should mean lots of grip.

At the back, a large spoiler attaches to the rear taillight panel. Underneath it, there's a larger splitter.

Shelby American offers the Super Snake with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that's available with either 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) or as an optional upgrade with 825 hp (615 kW). The more powerful variant gets to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a claimed 3.5 seconds.

Prices for a Super Snake start at $123,295 for a turn-key example. Alternatively, buyers can supply their own 2018 to 2020 Mustang and get the conversion for $71,395.

The company recently introduced the Bold Edition to the Super Snake for buyers looking for a more retro appearance for the muscle car. The cars are available in vintage-inspired colors in shades like Twister Orange, Shadow Black with green stripes, and Green Lime.