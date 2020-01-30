The brute is back, now with a battery pack.
Hummer is back – but not as the hulking, V8-powered SUV you remember. This time, the so-called GMC Hummer EV debuts as a fully electric truck with more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts), and both on- and off-road capabilities. The Hummer EV is GMC's first fully electric vehicle (and, shockingly, rumored since 2014) and the first electric truck for GM.
Unfortunately, we don't have all the details on the upcoming electric Hummer just yet. Things like battery capacity, charging, and price are still unknown. We'll likely know more when the Hummer shows up in full this spring. For now, the company provides us with a lone teaser image, previewing the new Hummer's old-school grille with illuminated elements, some quick clips, as well as impressive performance metrics.
To 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour), it takes the GMC Hummer EV just three seconds. And with a whopping 1,000 hp and a quoted 11,500 pound-feet of torque, the truck should have plenty of power.
GMC will preview the new Hummer this Sunday during the Super Bowl with an ad spot entitled, "Quiet Revolution," before it debuts in full on May 20, 2020, and goes on sale sometime in fall of 2021. The company will build its new truck in Michigan at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.
"GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs and the GMC Hummer EV takes this to new heights," says Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. "We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising."
GMC will introduce the GMC HUMMER EV, bringing bold design and remarkable capability to the electrified vehicle space, during this weekend’s big game, in an ad titled “Quiet Revolution.”
The spot juxtaposes the staggering anticipated performance metrics of GMC’s first all-electric truck with the remarkable quietness inherent in the operation of an electric vehicle.
The GMC HUMMER EV truck will showcase the GMC brand’s design and engineering potential, and will feature :
