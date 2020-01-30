The hotter Toyota Supra GRMN (3000GT concept pictured above) could pack a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six making 395 horsepower (294 kilowatts), according to a rumor from Japan's Best Car Web. The report indicates that the model would likely debut at some point in 2020.

In addition to the boost in power, the Supra GRMN would allegedly lose weight by incorporating carbon fiber components. Extra body reinforcements would make the model stiffer than the existing one, and there would be an upgraded suspension. A more aggressive body seems very likely, too. Pricing is probably a premium over the existing Supra Premium grade's base price of $53,990 (plus $955 for destination).

Rumors have circulated since the new Supra's introduction about what Toyota might do to develop a more powerful model. Tetsuya Tada, Toyota’s chief engineer for the vehicle, indicates the company intends to introduce new variants of the coupe every year. With the debut being in 2019 (for the 2020 model year), this means there could be something fresh coming to the Supra in the coming months.

The hotter Supra likely wouldn't have a manual gearbox among its upgrades. Tada indicates that this is a matter of investment priorities. The company can create a more powerful coupe or engineer a three-pedal setup but not both at once.

If the aftermarket is any indication, then Toyota should have no problem increasing the Supra's output. Litchfield in the U.K. has just an ECU tune that can take the output to 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts), versus the stock 335 hp (250 kW). Even the company's own Supra GT4 race car is good for 429 hp (320 kW) and still packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six like the road-going model.