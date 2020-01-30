It’s a great time to be alive if you are a fan of performance cars. America has its three muscle kings, the Shelby GT500, Dodge Challenger Redeye, and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, and they are more powerful and faster than ever. It’s hard - impossible even - to tell which one is the best choice and it’s pretty much a decision that should come from the heart if you are in the market for a new muscle car. Nevertheless, it’s always fun to see these three beasts race against each other and it’s one of those days today.

Here we have a standing-start and rolling-start drag races between a 2020 Shelby GT500, a 2019 Dodge Challenger Redeye, and a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. In fact, the latter is just the Camaro ZL1 for the drag battles as the 1LE simply has quite an aggressive aerodynamic package that’s a huge disadvantage in drag races.

“Drag race, drifting, and lap times! Can the new Mustang take the crown as King of the trio? Let's find out!”

First, if you jump to the 15:50-minute mark of the video at the top of this page, you’ll witness the standing-start race. The roll race begins at about 17:00 and, while we are not going to spoil the results, it’s very interesting to note that the winner in the first race finished last in the second and vice versa. Yes, one of the three cars placed second in both races and you can either say it fails to impress in both cases or is the best all-rounder.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang MSRP $ 27,490 MSRP $ 27,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Throttle House’s 30-minute video also tests the trio on public roads, as well as a closed race track. The results of all comparisons are quite interesting especially considering how different these cars are.