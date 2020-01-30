The tuners at ABT have managed to get their hands on some of the latest RS products from Audi Sport, including the recently facelifted RS4 Avant and the all-new RS6 Avant. Wagons aside, Ingolstadt’s flagship SUV – the RS Q8 – has also been given the aftermarket treatment, but the one that stands out the most is this lovely RS7 Sportback pictured here.

We don’t know whether that is one of Audi’s fancy matte Individual paints (€5,800 in Germany by the way) or ABT’s own blue paint/wrap, but we do know it looks absolutely fantastic on the RS7’s gorgeous body. The stylish hatchback has dropped the stock wheels in favor of the tuner’s own 22-inch set with a dark smoke finish. ABT refers to these alloys as being the “world’s first production aero wheels” and they represent a follow-up to the even more striking 21-inch set offered a while back for the RS4 and RS5 for €11,690 / set.

Gallery: 2020 Audi RS4 Avant, RS6 Avant, RS7 Sportback, RS Q8 modified by ABT

All four RS models pictured here have been subjected to a power boost, with the latest RS4 Avant getting 503 hp and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) from its upgraded twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 that normally puts out 444 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm).

The other three models rely on a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with an already massive 591 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), but ABT felt that wasn’t enough. Now, these larger RS models pack 690 hp and 649 lb-ft (880 Nm).

The best is yet to come as ABT’s engineers are working on a new RS6-R. Due to be revealed later this year, the super wagon will likely have well over 700 hp seeing as how its predecessor packed 720 horses. That’s not the most powerful Audi ever built by ABT as that role has been attributed to the RS6-E hybrid with a jaw-dropping 1,018 hp.