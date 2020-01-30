Much like the Mercedes E-Class it competes with, the Jaguar XF is about to receive an update to avoid a midlife crisis. We first saw the British luxury midsize model back in September 2019 when a Sportbrake prototype was spotted testing, and now we can share fresh spy shots of the sedan. Unsurprisingly, the test vehicle wears the exact same camouflage in the exact same areas as the more practical wagon, and even the top of the dashboard is covered up.

Despite the extensive disguise, the XF does appear to feature a new set of headlights, even though the deceiving camouflage makes it look like the prototype had the same clusters. The front bumper is likely new as well, while the taillights appear to be featuring fresh graphics. Jaguar has probably made some changes to the rear bumper, but nothing to write home about.

More significant changes will occur inside the cabin where perceived quality is rumored to increase significantly in a bid to better compete with the German rivals. There’s also going to be more tech than before, with the XF allegedly adopting a secondary screen for the climate controls in the same vein as the I-Pace and XE facelift. There should also be a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster à la 2021 F-Type to keep up with the times.

Details about the engines are scarce at the moment, but the diesels will likely get cleaner to meet Europe’s more stringent regulations planned for 2021. It’ll be interesting to see whether Jaguar Land Rover’s newly developed 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine equipped with an electric supercharger and a turbocharger will be available in the revised XF. One thing is for sure, it’s not going into the Evoque because it doesn’t fit.

The XF facelift won’t be the only novelty in Jaguar’s sedan lineup this year as the next-generation XJ flagship will also debut later in 2020 with a purely electric powertrain.