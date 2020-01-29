The 2020 Super Bowl is almost here, and automakers are continuing to release their commercials ahead of the big game. Kia is the latest with an ad for the 2021 Kia Seltos, the automaker’s newest crossover offering. The Super Bowl commercial stars rookie running back Josh Jacobs from the Oakland Raiders. And it’s much more serious than the others that’ll air during the game.

The commercial has Jacobs returning to the streets of his hometown – Tulsa, Oklahoma – where he offers his younger self some much-needed advice and inspiration to overcome some serious challenges. Jacobs faced homelessness as a child, managing to climb from the streets of Tulsa to the NFL. Jacobs tells his younger self, “Josh, It’s going to be hard growing up homeless. But you got to believe in yourself,” and “Be tougher than the world around you.”

The U.S. version of the Kia Seltos debuted late last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The model actually debuted earlier in the year in India. The U.S. Seltos debuted with a unique front fascia and the mandatory amber side markers. Powered comes from one of two gasoline engines – a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter or a turbocharged 1.6-liter. The larger mill makes 146 horsepower (109 kilowatts) while the smaller engine produces 175 hp (130 kW).

The 2.0-liter pairs with an Intelligent Variable Transmission while the smaller engine gets the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. All-wheel drive with a center locking differential is an available option.

The 2021 Kia Seltos is rumored to go on sale early next month in the U.S. with a starting price of just under $22,000, which is what Kia said the Seltos would start at. Europeans hoping for another new crossover to possibly purchase are out of luck. The new crossover won’t hit Kia dealerships in Europe.