The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the best-selling two-seater sports car in the world, and Mazda wants to keep that record going in 2020. To do that, Mazda is updating the Miata, though this is not a full-on mid-cycle refresh. These are subtler updates that should please new customers.

New for 2020 are more i-Activsense safety features that include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, smart city brake support, and a lane departure warning system. Those features are now standard on the entry-level Sport trim. The model also receives updated Mazda badging, fresh fonts, and a new key fob design.

The Club trim will now offer both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the first time. Manual-equipped Club models will get a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace, and a sport-tuned suspension. The trim will also receive the Sport's slew of new i-Activsense safety features, a nine-speaker Bose audio system, and LED daytime running lights.

The Grand Touring trim borrows the limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace, and sport-tuned suspension from the Club – the six-speed manual is still required. This combine's the amenities of the Grand Touring trim with the sportiness from the Club's enhancements.

One thing staying the same for 2020 is Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine that makes the same 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 151 pound-feet (205 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine pairs with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

The 2020 Miata also sees a price increase across the board. The new model will start at $26,580 for the entry-level Sport trim with the manual gearbox. The 2019 model starts at $25,730. That doesn't include the $920 destination charge ($965 for those in Alaska). Opting for the automatic adds $1,350 to the price for a price of $27,930.

That gap between manual and automatic shrinks with the Club trim – $30,290 and $30,890, respectively. The RF Club starts at $33,045, with the automatic being $600 more expensive. The Brembo / BBS Recaro package is $4,470 for the soft top and $4,670 for the RF, though it's only available with the six-speed manual.

Pricing for the top-tier Grand Touring trim also increases. The 2019 model starts at $30,780, but that increases to $31,670 for 2020 for the manual-equipped car. Opt for the automatic, and the new starting price is $32,195. RF Grand Touring models start at $34,425 for the manual and $34,750 for the automatic. Both the RF and soft top Grand Touring models can receive red Nappa leather for $300.

The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata arrives at dealerships next month.