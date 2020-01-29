Rivian will partner with Lincoln to create the brand's first commercially available electric vehicle, and the model will ride on Rivian's skateboard platform. The company isn't offering many details about the new product, yet, including when it might arrive.

"Working with Rivian marks a pivotal point for Lincoln as we move toward a future that includes fully electric vehicles," President of The Lincoln Motor Company Joy Falotico said when announcing the model. “This vehicle will take Quiet Flight to a new place – zero emissions, effortless performance and connected and intuitive technology. It’s going to be stunning.”

Rumors were already circulating about the possibility of the first Rivian co-developed EV under Ford's investment in the company wearing Lincoln branding. The model under development is allegedly a compact crossover that would arrive in mid-2022. The brand would also allegedly get a second, larger electric crossover around a year later.

"Our vehicle development partnership with Ford is an exciting opportunity to pair our technology with Lincoln’s vision for innovation and refinement. We are proud to collaborate on Lincoln’s first fully electric vehicle," Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said.

There's no technical info about the model yet. For its own vehicles, Rivian is aiming for 410 miles (660 kilometers) on a charge from a 180-kilowatt-hour battery. Assuming Lincoln gets access to similar technology, then the electric crossover could be an impressive entry in the EV market.

Lincoln has made steps into electrification recently. For example, the company is offering plug-in hybrid variants of the Aviator and Corsair.