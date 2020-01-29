The GV80 is obviously a big deal for Genesis, as it’s the first SUV for the luxury brand and we mean the very first. Until now, Genesis has only fielded a small fleet of sedans amid a world where sedan sales are dropping like hailstones in a Midwest springtime thunderstorm. The GV80 made it’s North American debut last night in Miami with two new turbocharged engines and an on-sale date later in the summer, but pricing wasn’t part of the conversation. It seems Car and Driver, however, got an unconfirmed inside tip.

The magazine has it “on good word” that entry-level GV80 models could start around $50,000. That should be a two-wheel-drive model running the new 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline mill producing 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts). On the high end of the spectrum, a well-optioned all-wheel-drive GV80 will reportedly hit $65,000. It would have a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 making somewhere north of 370 hp (276 kW). We’ve contacted Genesis to see if there’s any truth behind these price estimates, and we’ll let you know the response as soon as we receive it.

Gallery: 2020 Genesis GV80

19 Photos

The power ratings, however, are legit. Near the end of the GV80 reveal last night the automaker confirmed the pair of gasoline engines for North America, replacing the 278-hp (207-kW) 3.0-liter turbodiesel offered in South Korea. An exact power rating for the V6 isn’t known yet – Genesis revealed it as having 370-plus hp – but it should be enough to shoot the GV80 to 60 mph in the high-five-second range.

If this price structure proves accurate, the GV80 will undercut German competition by a few thousand dollars. The BMW X5 starts around $58,000, with the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Audi Q7 starting around $54,000. Specific pricing details will come from Genesis closer to its on-sale date, which for now is listed simply as summer 2020.