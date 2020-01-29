Many people watch the Super Bowl to see the commercials rather than watch the game. If you're one of them, then save yourself from sitting through the multi-hour sporting event, and check out all of the automotive-related ads right here.

We will be updating this story as more commercials arrive. As of this writing, several of them are not yet available. There are also rumors of Ford buying ad time during the game and General Motors unveiling a spot for a revived Hummer brand specifically for electric vehicles.

Audi

Audi's commercial stars Maisie Williams behind the wheel of an E-Tron Sportback while singing Let It Go from Frozen. The standard E-Tron also makes an appearance. The ad will be a way for the Four Rings to put its new electric crossovers in front of millions of people, many of whom will possibly not even know about the brand entering the EV market.

Genesis

Genesis hires Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend to push the idea that the brand has a spirit of young, vivacious luxury rather than being old and stodgy. To advertise this quality, the couple arrives at a posh party and leave driving the new Genesis GV80.

Hyundai

Hyundai opts for humor to advertise the new Sonata's Smart Park self-parking system. Famous Bostonites Rachel Dratch, Chris Evans, and John Krasinski turn up the city's dialect to 11 to describe the car's "Smaht Pahk" ability.

Kia

The clip above is just a teaser for Kia's commercial, which all that's available as of this writing. We know the actual ad features the new Seltos crossover. Judging by this clip, look for the spot to have a serious tone.

Planters

Planters is obviously not an automaker, but the company's commercial prominently features the Nutmobile, so that's enough to include it here. Unfortunately, the spot ends with the brand seemingly killing off its Mr. Peanut mascot, a character that dates back to 1917.

Porsche

Like fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi, Porsche uses the Super Bowl to advertise its new EV. The Taycan stars in this commercial, but there are a plethora of classic vehicles from the brand, too. Keep an eye on the background for a glimpse of the new 911 GT3.

Toyota

According to Ad Week, Toyota will air a 60-second commercial for the Highlander. There's no other info about the ad at this time.

Volvo

Volvo isn't airing a commercial during the Super Bowl, but the company is running a contest during the game. If a safety occurs, the company is giving away $1 million in new vehicles to randomly selected people who enter the drawing. Volvo's gamble is a safe bet because of just nine safeties occurring in the 53 Super Bowl games.

Weathertech

Vehicle accessory maker Weathertech will air a 30-second ad during the game, according to Ad Week. There are no details about the commercial, yet.