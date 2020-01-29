The Aston Martin Valhalla is still a year or more away from arriving in customers’ hands. However, that hasn’t stopped Aston from trotting out its new hypercar for some early publicity. Announced less than a year ago, the Valhalla will have its first big showing when the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, hits theaters this April. But before the premiere, Supercar Blondie and her co-host Aylissa got a chance to check out the star car.

The Valhalla has a ton of new and cutting-edge tech that exemplifies its hypercar status. There are no side mirrors, for example. Instead, rear-facing cameras hidden within the car’s sheet metal provide rearward visibility. The Valhalla also uses a FlexFoil rear wing, a NASA-approved tech that bends carbon fiber. The rear wing’s downforce can change without actually changing the wing’s angle of attack. It generates no drag, turbulence, or wind noise. Aston 3D-printed the headlights, too, which are 50-percent lighter than traditional Aston headlights.

For as wild as the exterior is, the interior is just as crazy. There’s no infotainment system. Instead, there’s a clamp for the owner’s cell phone, which fills the role of the infotainment system. The steering wheel has a heart-rate monitor, while the seats use ballistic nylon. There are no speaker grilles or air vents in the Valhalla – not traditionally. The car uses a unique cutout the extends from one door, around the dash, and down the other door, creating a pleasant design line. Aston also used 3D printing for the carbon fiber center console.

Gallery: James Bond's Aston Martin Valhalla

7 Photos

Aston is only building 500 Valhallas, with each starting at £875,000 ($1.1 million at current exchange rates). The Valhalla, and Valkyrie, push the automaker into a new type of car and an exciting future. What better way to show that off than to have it star in the next big James Bond film?