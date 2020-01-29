The U.S. version of the Genesis GV80 debuted last night in Miami. There, the company divulged more details on the posh crossover, including things like design details, technology, and engine options. Here in the States, buyers can choose from two turbocharged units: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder good for 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts), or a 3.5-liter V6 with over 370 hp (276 kW).

But during the debut, we discovered a neat design Easter egg. If you head to the rear of the vehicle, you'll notice two oddly shaped exhaust tips. On the American, gas-powered GV80 (compared to the Korean diesel model) that Genesis showed last night, the exhaust tips share a passing resemblance to the front grille. And the company did that intentionally.

A Genesis spokesperson tells us that the signature "shield" shape of the grille – though, noticeably stretched here – carries over to the dual exhaust. But only if you get the gas-powered model. This might be the first time we've seen exhaust tips modeled after the grille. What's unclear, though, is whether this neat feature will be available in all markets, or just in North America specifically.

This is just one of a handful of neat options, though. The GV80 also has an active noise-canceling system that monitors road noise in real-time, an auto-purification system that monitors cabin air quality, and even turn signals mounted on the fenders rather than the side mirrors.

But there' still a lot to learn about the Genesis GV80 before it goes on sale. The Korean version with the diesel engine will be the first model to hit showrooms, likely in a few weeks, while the U.S. model won't go on sale until later this summer.

