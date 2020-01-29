Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams gets behind the wheel of an Audi E-Tron Sportback and belts out the song "Let It Go" from Frozen for the brand's Super Bowl commercial. The overall theme of the ad focuses on letting go of the need of using gasoline and polluting the planet with combustion engine emissions.

Gallery: Audi E-Tron Maisie Williams Super Bowl Ad

11 Photos

The one-minute ad starts with Williams unplugging the E-Tron Sportback from a charger and getting into the electric crossover. She starts cruising down the road and immediately encounters lots of traffic and exhaust gas is visible in the air. The drivers in all of the other vehicles are angry and honking the horn.

Save Thousands On A New Audi e-tron MSRP $ 75,795 MSRP $ 75,795 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Then, Williams starts singing and everything is better. People are happy, and even a gas station sign is singing along. Towards the end of the ad, there's a look at the standard version of the E-Tron, and the couple inside of it is performing "Let It Go," too. At the end, there's the message: "Let's drive to a more sustainable future."

The E-Tron Sportback is mechanically identical to the boxier E-Tron. The powertrain produces a maximum of 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 490 pound-feet (664 Newton-meters) from two electric motors. There's a 95-kilowatt-hour battery. The Sportback better aerodynamics and other factors contribute to a WLTP range of 277 miles (446 kilometers) – 22 miles (35 kilometers) more than the other body. An EPA range rating isn't yet available for the crossover. The sleeker vehicle goes on sale in the United States later this year.