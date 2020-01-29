In the summer of 2019, Maserati released an updated product roadmap, which included revised versions of the Levante, Quattroporte, and Ghibli for launch in 2020. It turns out the latter could become the brand’s first production electrified model, if we are to believe a new report.

According to Automotive News, quoting a source familiar with Maserati's plans, the Italian sports car automaker will introduce the Ghibli hybrid during the 2020 Beijing Motor Show in the second half of April this year. The online publication says the sports sedan will get a plug-in powertrain of some sort but no exact details are currently available.

A plug-in Ghibli is expected to strengthen Maserati’s positions in China and help the brand meet the strict emissions standards in Europe. While the Italian brand hasn’t officially released its sales numbers for 2019 and won’t release them until February 6, market researchers JATO Dynamics estimates it has sold fewer cars in both key regions.

In total, Maserati will launch no less than 10 new models between this year and 2023 in what is one of the marque’s biggest model offensives in recent history. The most exciting of them should be an all-new sports car, which is rumored to arrive in May this year with fully electric and combustion powertrains.

The Italians will then launch refreshed Levante and Quattroporte models later in 2020 and these could also get electrified powertrains. Next year and in 2022, the GranTurismo coupe and GranCabrio will receive new generations and will switch to zero-emission powertrains as part of Maserati’s electrification push. Still, the famed Italian manufacturer will never go fully electric.