The truck is on sale, now.
Following an unveiling at the 2019 State Fair of Texas, there's now official pricing information for the 2020 Nissan Titan and Titan XD. The base cost for a King Cab model with rear-wheel drive is $36,190 (before a $1,595 destination fee). It's no longer possible to get a single cab variant of the truck for the new generation. For comparison, a 2019 Titan King Cab started at $33,960 (plus $1,595 destination).
For full pricing, check out the table below. All of the figures are without the destination fee.
|Trim
|Body Style
|Drivetrain
|Price
|S
|King Cab
|4X2
|$36,190
|SV
|King Cab
|4X2
|$39,990
|S
|King Cab
|4X4
|$39,990
|SV
|King Cab
|4X4
|$43,190
|Pro-4X
|King Cab
|4X4
|$47,590
|S
|Crew Cab
|4X2
|$38,890
|SV
|Crew Cab
|4X2
|$42,310
|SL
|Crew Cab
|4X2
|$53,990
|Platinum Reserve
|Crew Cab
|4X2
|$55,490
|S
|Crew Cab
|4X4
|$41,990
|SV
|Crew Cab
|4X4
|$45,410
|Pro-4X
|Crew Cab
|4X4
|$49,790
|SL
|Crew Cab
|4X4
|$57,190
|Platinum Reserve
|Crew Cab
|4X4
|$58,690
|XD S
|Crew Cab
|4X4
|$44,580
|XD SV
|Crew Cab
|4X4
|$48,290
|XD Pro-4X
|Crew Cab
|4X4
|$53,980
|XD SL
|Crew Cab
|4X4
|$58,490
|XD Platinum Reserve
|Crew Cab
|4X4
|$61,690
The 2020 Titan comes with a 5.6-liter V8 making 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox choice is a nine-speed automatic. The available drivetrain tech includes a low-range transfer case, electronic locking rear differential, and hill descent control. The Pro-4X, SL, and Platinum Reserve trims come standard with LED headlights.
The new Titan's interior comes standard with an eight-inch infotainment screen, and buyers can upgrade to a nine-inch display. Crew cab models have an optional panoramic sunroof.
The Nissan Safety Shield 360 comes standard and includes forward automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, reverse automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlights. Available tech updates include adaptive cruise control, surround-view camera, and traffic sign recognition.
The 2020 Titan is available at Nissan dealers now.
Nissan announces U.S. pricing for new 2020 TITAN
QUICK TAKE:
– TITAN MSRP1 starts at $36,190 for the TITAN King Cab 4x2 model
– New 2020 TITAN features bold new design and the most standard power, technology
and safety features in its class2
– Retuned 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 is matched with new 9-speed automatic
transmission
– Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology is standard on all grades
– Refined interior is highlighted by new Integrated Command Center with available 9-
inch touchscreen display with internal WiFi router
– 2020 TITAN XD remains heavy hauler of the TITAN family with heavy duty frame,
brakes, differential and additional trailering technologies3
– TITANfeatures“America’sBestTruckWarranty”–5-year/100,000milebumper-to- bumper limited warranty coverage4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 29, 2020) – The new 2020 Nissan TITAN full-size pickup, which is now being assembled at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant 5, is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide. All 2020 TITAN and TITAN XD models come equipped with a standard 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 and 9-speed automatic transmission.
The bold new TITAN features substantial powertrain updates, unique exterior and interior styling among trim levels, and standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 across all grade levels. All told, the new 2020 TITAN offers the most standard power, technology and safety features in its class2.
TITAN is again covered by Nissan’s “America’s Best Truck Warranty”4 – featuring bumper- to-bumper coverage for 5 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. The limited warranty includes basic and powertrain coverage.
For more information on the 2020 TITAN and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.