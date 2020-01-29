Following an unveiling at the 2019 State Fair of Texas, there's now official pricing information for the 2020 Nissan Titan and Titan XD. The base cost for a King Cab model with rear-wheel drive is $36,190 (before a $1,595 destination fee). It's no longer possible to get a single cab variant of the truck for the new generation. For comparison, a 2019 Titan King Cab started at $33,960 (plus $1,595 destination).

For full pricing, check out the table below. All of the figures are without the destination fee.

Trim Body Style Drivetrain Price S King Cab 4X2 $36,190 SV King Cab 4X2 $39,990 S King Cab 4X4 $39,990 SV King Cab 4X4 $43,190 Pro-4X King Cab 4X4 $47,590 S Crew Cab 4X2 $38,890 SV Crew Cab 4X2 $42,310 SL Crew Cab 4X2 $53,990 Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4X2 $55,490 S Crew Cab 4X4 $41,990 SV Crew Cab 4X4 $45,410 Pro-4X Crew Cab 4X4 $49,790 SL Crew Cab 4X4 $57,190 Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4X4 $58,690 XD S Crew Cab 4X4 $44,580 XD SV Crew Cab 4X4 $48,290 XD Pro-4X Crew Cab 4X4 $53,980 XD SL Crew Cab 4X4 $58,490 XD Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4X4 $61,690

The 2020 Titan comes with a 5.6-liter V8 making 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox choice is a nine-speed automatic. The available drivetrain tech includes a low-range transfer case, electronic locking rear differential, and hill descent control. The Pro-4X, SL, and Platinum Reserve trims come standard with LED headlights.

The new Titan's interior comes standard with an eight-inch infotainment screen, and buyers can upgrade to a nine-inch display. Crew cab models have an optional panoramic sunroof.

The Nissan Safety Shield 360 comes standard and includes forward automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, reverse automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlights. Available tech updates include adaptive cruise control, surround-view camera, and traffic sign recognition.

The 2020 Titan is available at Nissan dealers now.