Some say the Germans don’t have a sense of humor, but Volkswagen is proving them wrong yet again. After dressing up the ID.4 to look like an Opel, the peeps from Wolfsburg have done it again with a prototype of the next-generation Caddy. Looking at the grille with the trapezoidal honeycomb motif and checking out the design of those vertical taillights, we’re tempted to believe VW was trying to give the impression of a Dacia.

2020 VW Caddy prototype Dacia Dokker Stepway facelift

Specifically, we think the disguise was put there to make the new Caddy look like a Dokker Stepway, which is actually a competitor come to think of it. As a matter of fact, there are even fake stickers on the front fenders to mimic the horizontal turn signals of the Dacia Dokker, with the real ones actually hiding behind in a vertical position. It's the same story at the back with the third brake light. Exciting stuff, right?

2020 VW Caddy prototype Dacia Dokker Stepway

There’s a lot more camouflage than meets the eye if you take a good look at these images. A closer inspection reveals a body that appears to be almost fully wrapped to conceal the actual design of the Caddy. You can tell the real thing looks different by comparing the spy shots with the latest teasers released by VW earlier this week. These showed the van with a far more intricate profile with curved accent and character lines whereas this prototype looks quite basic from the side.

The disguise makes the Caddy look bland, but the actual production model will be significantly more appealing once all of the deceiving camouflage is going to come off. Of course, it will still be a boxy vehicle designed to carry people and cargo, so don’t expect Lamborghini Miura levels of beauty.

The next-generation Caddy will premiere sometime next month and will replace a model that has been around since 2003. VW promises it’s a “completely new car” as “no screw has been left untouched.”