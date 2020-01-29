The 2020 Civic Si went on sale in the United States last September, but Honda is already offering a sweet discount that can reach $2,000 or even more. According to Cars Direct, a manufacturer incentive bulletin shows dealers in Florida and California can offer “Closing Cash Certificates” for the 2019 and 2020 Civic models worth up to $500 for the sedan and hatchback and $2,000 for the coupe. While these discounts are available for the warm Si model and the lesser trim levels, the range-topping Type R is excluded.

If you plan on getting a Civic Si or any other eligible model for that matter, don’t get too excited just yet about the prospects of saving money. That’s because Honda is not forcing dealers in FL and CA to pass along the maximum discount to the client, so a buyer won’t necessarily take full advantage of these unadvertised bonuses. Dealers have the freedom to decide how much they want to share Honda’s discount with their customers.

The deal is available until March 2 and should be complemented by other incentives offered by dealers in those two states. Cars Direct points out the best deal possible “under ideal conditions” is for a 2020 Civic LX coupe with customer savings that can reach as much as $3,200 once you factor in the aforementioned $2,000 incentive and a lease discount of up to $1,200. LX is apparently the most discounted trim for those who want to lease, while the hatchback gets the best lease price cuts among all three body styles.

As you may recall, the 2020MY Civic Si has a tweaked six-speed manual transmission with the final-drive ratio being six-percent shorter than before to improve acceleration. There are also minor visual changes inside and out, along with the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance technology now as standard equipment.

The regular Civic was also given an update for the model year switch, and you can read about all the changes in the article we published back in August 2019. As for the Type R, the global version was unveiled at the beginning of the year with new two-piece brake rotors and brake pads, along with revised dampers for greater comfort. There are stiffer rear bushings for better grip, and a modified front suspension to reduce frictions and consequently sharpen up the steering. Oh, and there’s also Honda’s Active Sound Control, which brings artificial engine sound inside the cabin.

The updated U.S.-spec Civic Type R will be out later this year.