In October 2018, Ferrari stunned the automotive world presenting the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 speedsters during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Both based on the 812 Superfast, the open-top vehicles mix retro design cues with the latest sports car technology. You can either drive them around town and enjoy the sunlight or take them to the track and push the 6.5-liter V12 engine to its limits. Just like Nico Rosberg did in his latest video on YouTube.

While visiting Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello, the F1 champion from 2016 got an invitation to drive the Monza SP1 around the automaker’s famous Fiorano test track. As the video above shows, he really enjoyed every second of the open-top driving experience with 809 horsepower (603 kilowatts) under the hood.

“I really enjoyed visiting the Ferrari and Scuderia Ferrari Museum with all the history: Epic Ferrari classic cars, impressive Ferrari F1 cars, and the fastest and most powerful Ferrari Hypercars,” Nico says about his trip to Italy. “In between, I visited the Ferrari manufacturing line – such an amazing experience to see the 488 Pistas right from the production line! Afterward, I went to Fiorano – the Ferrari test track – for some incredible hot laps in the 1 of 160 Limited Edition Ferrari Monza SP1.”

It’s always fun to watch the life of former Formula 1 drivers and it seems that Rosberg is getting the most of not being contracted by any team from the world’s fastest racing series. It’s also very interesting when you think about how a Mercedes world champ got this much access into a Ferrari factory. Oh, the irony.