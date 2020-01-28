It adds even more off-road goodies.

Earlier this month, GMC replaced the Canyon All Terrain with the Canyon AT4 for the 2021 model year. The truck received more than a few cosmetic upgrades, though. It'll feature an off-road-tuned suspension and other goodies, but missing from all the pomp and circumstance around the AT4's release was the AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition package (not pictured). GM Authority learned of the new kit and what it offers, though images and pricing information are still unavailable.

The AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition package adds a few visual enhancements to differentiate it from the regular AT4 – gloss-black aluminum wheels, performance exhaust tip, and black AT4 badges. The other upgrades are functional – front- and mid-performance skid plates, off-road rocker protection, and a front leveling kit. Inside, the package adds all-weather floor liners, according to the publication.

That may not seem like enough to warrant a separate package, but it builds on an already strong off-road base. The regular AT4 comes with 17-inch wheels wrapped in 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires with four-wheel drive as standard. The off-road-tuned suspension incorporates a hill descent assistance while an additional skid plate protects the transfer case. There's also an automatic rear locking differential

Powering the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 is GM's 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 making 308 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 275 pound-feet (373 Newton-meters) of torque. There's also the optional Duramax 2.8-liter turbodiesel that makes less horsepower – 181 hp (135 kW) – but way more torque – 360 lb-ft (500 Nm). The 3.6-liter pairs with an eight-speed automatic while the diesel only gets six forward gears.

The 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 won't arrive for a while. GM Authority says production should start in the middle of this year before going on sale. As we get closer to the truck's production, we should expect more pricing information.

Source: GM Authority