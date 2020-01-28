It’s certainly not the clearest image, but never the less, it appears Cadillac showed its hand a bit early with the all-new Escalade. The larger-than-life luxury SUV will debut February 4 in Los Angeles, but Cadillac’s new Super Cruise announcement that just dropped earlier this morning had an unintended surprise in the photo package. Look closely at the digital instrument cluster and you’ll see a computer-rendered backside of the Escalade. That also means the photo reveals part of the Escalade’s digital interior.

We have to believe this was done on purpose, at least with regards to teasing the Caddy’s exclusive digital dash. Seeing the SUV on the screen could’ve been an accident, however, and it is admittedly quite small. Still, it’s enough to see Cadillac’s trademark thin vertical taillights that appear to reach all the way to the roof. The lights are also connected with a piece of chrome running horizontally all the way across the gate. Down low, it appears the rear fascia will get rectangular exhaust cutouts as opposed to the open pipes we see on both the Chevy Suburban and GMC Yukon.

All in all, General Motors has done an admirable job of giving its same-yet-different full-size SUV siblings distinct styling. That distinction will further stretch into the Escalade’s interior, and we’re not just talking about more chrome trim bolted to a Suburban greenhouse. It will have a unique dash that features a massive curved OLED display that connects the infotainment system with the instrument cluster. We see a portion of that in this photo, and Cadillac will offer an updated Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system for its new SUV flagship. It’s a feature you won’t find on the Suburban or Yukon.

We’re nearly upon the Escalade's revel, which is slated to take place on February 4. There is no livestream event planned, but Motor1.com will be on-site for the occasion and we’ll have live photos with complete info as soon as it’s available.