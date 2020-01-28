Last week, a 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 parked in Detroit’s West Village lost its wheels. All four were stolen, with the thief/thieves leaving the mid-engine Corvette sitting on two blocks. The car’s heavy rear end sat on the ground. Wheel thefts are common – easy targets for thieves looking to make a quick buck – and what better product to sell than wheels for a car that’s not even for sale yet? As with most tragedies, vultures are waiting to become opportunists, and a few have taken to trying to “sell” the stolen wheels online, according to CarScoops.

Not all opportunists are the same, though, and two different postings attempting to sell the stolen wheels are fake. One ad CarScoops found lacked any photos yet had an asking price of $100,000 – $40,000 more than an entry-level Stingray's starting price. The second ad, on Facebook Marketplace, had pictures and a much more reasonable price – $500. However, the wheels in the images weren’t from a C8. The post has since been deleted.

It’s still not clear who owns the Corvette, though production for the new C8 hasn’t started yet. It was delayed due to the UAW strikes late last year. This was likely a GM employee car that had the misfortune of being an easy target for criminals. Parking one of the most exciting new vehicles on any street is risky, though we shouldn’t have to worry about such thievery.

The real stolen wheels are likely long-gone at this point if the criminals were smart – or maybe they’re holding onto them until the C8 arrives in customers’ hands to sell the hot product. Either way, posting them for sale online would be criminally stupid, but thieves have done dumber things before thanks to the internet.