Europeans looking to enjoy rugged paths can check out the updated Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32. The mean truck goes on sale in February.

Gallery: Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32

8 Photos

The updated AT32 gains an underbody with protection from full-length aluminum panels. The truck now wears Nokian tires, which Nissan claims offer better fuel economy without sacrificing off-road ability. They wrap around satin black with dual valve stems for easier access when adjusting tire pressures when moving on or off the street. The truck features a suspension with Bilstein components that raises the truck's ride height by 0.79 inches (20 millimeters) to provide 9.6 inches (24.3 centimeters) of ground clearance. Buyers can also spec an optional electronic locking front differential.

Save Thousands On A New Nissan Frontier MSRP $ 20,385 MSRP $ 20,385 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The AT32 also features a more aggressive appearance with large fender flares. The snorkel air intake that the truck wears in these photos is an option, rather than a standard feature, and the piece increases the maximum wading depth to 31.5 inches (800 millimeters). Badges for the special model appear on the front fenders, wheel center caps, and tailgate.

The pickup also packs tech to make off-roading a little easier. It has Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Intelligent Emergency Braking, and Intelligent Around View Monitor.

Nissan worked with Arctic Trucks from Iceland to create the original AT32 and introduced it in 2018 as a natural competitor against the Ford Ranger Raptor. It packed a 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine making 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters). The suspension improvements gave the pickup a 35-degree approach angle.