New evidence indicates that the rumors are true of Ford reviving the Maverick name for the compact, boxy crossover that generally goes by the nickname Baby Bronco. A member of the Bronco 6G forum discovered an entry in Ford's internal parts catalog for a 2020 Maverick.

Previously, Ford filed a trademark application for Maverick in the United States for Maverick in December 2016, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted the request in June 2018. In addition, there was a claim from an alleged insider who said that Ford intended to call the little crossover Bronco Maverick.

The original Maverick was a compact car in Ford's lineup in the 1970s. It sat above the Pinto in the brand's lineup but was smaller than vehicles like the Torino and LTD.

The new Maverick will share a platform with the Ford Escape but wear an angular body. See the shot above of the model on the assembly line for an example of what to expect from the exterior. The powertrain might also come from the Escape, suggesting the availability of a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder and 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Given the rugged exterior appearance, expect there to be some equipment available for making the little crossover more capable off-road.

The Maverick will reportedly debut in the first half of 2020 and will then go on sale before the end of the year. The standard Bronco will also arrive soon, including possibly debuting at the New York Auto Show in April.