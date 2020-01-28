“Without the rotary engine, there would probably be no Mazda. And without Mazda, the rotary engine certainly wouldn’t have been in production for nearly 50 years.” This is the message the Zoom-Zoom company published on a page dedicated to the quinquagenary (yes, it’s a word) of its rotary engine back in 2017. Since then, Mazda has announced the rotary’s return as a range-extending engine, but with no signs of a new RX sports car.

Well, there was the jaw-dropping RX-Vision concept back in 2015, but a production version is unlikely to happen. That said, Mazda hasn’t given up on the prospects of a rotary-powered sports car, although it has described this project as being a “race against time” due to emissions regulations getting stricter. It’s “still our dream,” said the company’s head of R&D and the chief designer back in October 2019, so it could happen one day.

Much like Mazda, Motor1.com reader Enoch Gabriel Gonzales is also a dreamer by deciding to create his very own RX-7. This purely hypothetical fourth generation of the sports car is a mélange between old and new by taking cues from the second-gen model (FC) and mixing them up with the aforementioned RX-Vision concept. Here’s how the author describes his work:

“Many elements were taken from the RX-Vision Concept showcased in 2015, but some were also derived from the second-generation coupe from the 90s. These include the almost oval-shaped greenhouse, rear window that curves around the edges of the B-pillar, horizontal light that connects the tail lamps. The grille and headlights were also placed much lower than current Mazdas, with the emblem placed above the grille to make it more reminiscent of the original RX-7. I also included an original detail which I call the ‘eye-socket.’ This features sculptured details above the headlights that mimic a pair of closed pop-up headlights that became a trend in the 80s."

It’s a stunning machine for sure, and arguably one of the best renderings we’ve seen lately depicting a new RX. There had been some exciting rumors about a new rotary performance car to celebrate Mazda’s centenary in 2020, but that’s not going to happen. Nevertheless, we’re keeping our fingers crossed the lessons learned during the development of the range-extending engine will eventually lead to the revival of the RX. In the meantime, the only thing we can do is ogle at the RX-Vision and renderings like this one.