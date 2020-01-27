If you thought Top Gear did some crazy things in the Clarkson era, you need to watch this. Bungee jumping is a daunting activity for many, but at least you’re not strapped into a car staring down at the distant ground for several minutes, leaving your fate completely in the hands of someone else. Sort of, anyway.

That’s what Top Gear’s Freddie Flintoff did in the season 28 opener for long-running motoring show, which aired on the BBC over the weekend. The premise was to try and get a Rover Metro to hit 60 mph in 2 seconds, but we reckon this is also a great way to completely soil your underwear in even less time. As the clip shows, Flintoff is a bit nervous – we get a taste of that fear early on when he says it’s “one of the most horrific things I’ve ever done,” but mostly it’s the scream that comes later which seals the deal for us.

And we totally don’t blame him. It’s one thing to stand on a platform and take the plunge yourself, being in control of your own fate by deciding when to jump. The excitement builds, you jump, it’s over with quickly. How long did it take to get the car into position? How long did Flintoff sit there while the camera crew got all the necessary shots? The waiting is the worst part, offering plenty of time to wonder if the bungee cords and support cables would hold the weight of an entire freaking car as someone else pushes the button to send you falling. However, Flintoff ultimately was in control of his own destiny since the “handbrake” was still holding the car in place after the countdown ended. That totally wasn’t planned at all, right?

But the drop went off without issue, and Flintoff along with Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness live to drive another day. Whether there’s anything left in the new series to top that crazy stunt, we’ll just have to wait and see.