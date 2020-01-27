The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is now in the hands of customers, which means they’re hitting race tracks to test the sinister snake’s full capabilities. It’s a potent performance car that smokes its domestic competitors while showing enough maturity to sit with its European contemporaries. A new video from the DragTimes YouTube channel has the GT500 lining up against a Bavarian beast – the BMW M8 Competition. It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, but the two offer supercar-levels of performance.

The Shelby packs a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that produces 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic delivers that power to the rear wheels. The M8’s smaller twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter makes less power – 617 hp (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (749 Nm) of torque. However, the eight-speed automatic delivers power to all four wheels, giving the BMW an advantage off the line.

However, that advantage doesn’t translate into guaranteed wins. The GT500’s more potent powertrain helps it reel in the M8 across four different races. While the M8 gets an early lead in all four – and is eager at the tree – the GT500 closes the gap. Only once does the M8 win out of four different races with the second race having both reaching a 10-second ET – 10.974 at 127.134 miles per hour (204.59 kilometers per hour) for the M8 and 10.553 at 134.64 mph (216.68 kph).

The GT500 is making its rounds, lining up against anything. We’ve seen it dominate a Hellcat Redeye and Camaro ZL1 1LE. It failed to dethrone the McLaren 720S, it lost to the Ferrari 812 Superfast, and it kept pace with a Porsche 911 GT3 RS at a track. That’s an impressive group to associate with, especially for a $73,995, 760-hp American sports car.