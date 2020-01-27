Chevrolet has never really had a contender in the performance truck segment, one that can rival the Ford F-150 Raptor. There’s still no official product coming from the factory but, thankfully, the folks over at Texas-based PaxPower finally have something to throw in the performance truck wars. It’s called the Jackal and is based on the latest Chevrolet Silverado.

The first thing you notice when you see the pickup is, most likely, the blacked-out exterior where all chrome details are now matte black. The Jackal was first revealed in October last year and now the TFLnow channel on YouTube visits PaxPower to make a detailed walkaround video of the machine.

As you may recall, the tuning company offers the truck in three power stages. The entry-level model injects a bit more attitude into a stock Silverado with upgraded upper control arms and King 2.5-inch front coilovers and upgraded rear shocks. Go for Stage 2, and you’ll also get a modified rear suspension and new steering links and sway bar links on the front axle.

The range-topping Stage 3 model adds a larger 3.0-inch internal bypass coilovers and progressive-rate leaf springs, as well as special bumpers, lights, and larger 37-inch off-road tires versus 35-inch rubber on the other models. Prices kick off at $14,950 for the base model with each additional step up costing an additional $10,000.

To these off-road upgrades, PaxPower also offers a minor power boost. The 6.2-liter V8 under the hood gets a 22-horsepower (16-kilowatt) upgrade over the standard engine for a total of 442 hp (330 kW). That’s possible thanks to a cold air kit, a new exhaust system, and a GM Performance calibration. And since it’s a factory GM upgrade, it doesn’t void out the Silverado’s factory warranty.