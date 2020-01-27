If you want to watch Ford v Ferrari at home, then the opportunity to stream the Oscar-nominated film starts on January 28. Folks who prefer to own their movies in physical formats have to wait until February 11 when it becomes available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The home release will include several bonus features with behind-the-scenes looks at the film's production. A featurette called “The 24 Hour Le Mans: Recreating the Course” will focus on the effort to get the right appearance for depicting Le Mans in 1966. "Pre-Vis: Daytona & Le Mans Races" will show the pre-production animations for visualizing how to get the perfect shots of the action. "Bringing The Rivalry to Life" will cover the production in eight parts over the course of 60 minutes. As an iTunes Extras exclusive, there will be "Matt and Christian: The Conversation" showing a conversation between stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale about making the movie.

Ford v Ferrari has four Oscar nominations, including for the coveted Best Picture award. Although, stiff competition in that category suggests a win might be very difficult. It also could score a statue in Best Achievement in Film Editing, Best Achievement in Sound Mixing, and Best Achievement in Sound Editing.

By Hollywood standards, Ford v Ferrari did an admirable job of telling the story of the Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles turning the GT40 into a machine that was able to beat Ferrari's dominant machine of the time. The on-track action looked great. Plus, Damon and Bale contributed strong performances. The Golden Globes even nominated Bale for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.