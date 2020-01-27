The film arrives on physical media a couple of weeks later.
If you want to watch Ford v Ferrari at home, then the opportunity to stream the Oscar-nominated film starts on January 28. Folks who prefer to own their movies in physical formats have to wait until February 11 when it becomes available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.
The home release will include several bonus features with behind-the-scenes looks at the film's production. A featurette called “The 24 Hour Le Mans: Recreating the Course” will focus on the effort to get the right appearance for depicting Le Mans in 1966. "Pre-Vis: Daytona & Le Mans Races" will show the pre-production animations for visualizing how to get the perfect shots of the action. "Bringing The Rivalry to Life" will cover the production in eight parts over the course of 60 minutes. As an iTunes Extras exclusive, there will be "Matt and Christian: The Conversation" showing a conversation between stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale about making the movie.
Ford v Ferrari has four Oscar nominations, including for the coveted Best Picture award. Although, stiff competition in that category suggests a win might be very difficult. It also could score a statue in Best Achievement in Film Editing, Best Achievement in Sound Mixing, and Best Achievement in Sound Editing.
By Hollywood standards, Ford v Ferrari did an admirable job of telling the story of the Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles turning the GT40 into a machine that was able to beat Ferrari's dominant machine of the time. The on-track action looked great. Plus, Damon and Bale contributed strong performances. The Golden Globes even nominated Bale for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.
FORD V FERRARI Arrives on Digital January 28
and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD February 11
FORD V FERRARI
Matt Damon and Golden Globe® Nominee Christian Bale star in this “thunderously exciting” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone) film based on the remarkable true story about Ford Motor Company’s attempt to create the world’s fastest car. American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), together battled corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a revolutionary race car and take on Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.
Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™, critics and fans alike have raved about this epic underdog tale that will keep your heart pounding from start to finish. Add FORD V FERRARI to your digital collection on Movies Anywhere January 28 and buy it on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD February 11 to add a piece of history to your film collection.
FORD V FERRARI Digital Bonus Features:
“The 24 Hour Le Mans: Recreating the Course” Featurette – Discover how the climactic race of the film was achieved, from recreating the track to capturing and editing all the action.
Pre-Vis: Daytona & Le Mans Races – These animated pre-visualization sequences worked as a roadmap for filmmakers throughout production.
“Bringing The Rivalry to Life” * – Go behind the scenes of the film with this 8-part, 60-minute documentary.
Matt and Christian: The Conversation (iTunes Extras exclusive) – Sit down with Christian Bale and Matt Damon for an intimate reflection on the making of the film.
*Available on both Digital and Blu-ray™
FORD V FERRARI 4K Ultra HD™ Specifications
Street Date: February 11, 2020
Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1
Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, English Dolby Digital 5.1, English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1 and French Dolby Digital 5.1
Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish and French
Movie Run Time: Approximately 152 Minutes
Rating: PG-13 for some language and peril
FORD V FERRARI Blu-ray™ Specifications
Street Date: February 11, 2020
Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1
Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, English Dolby Digital 5.1, English Dolby Digital 2.0, English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1 and French Dolby Digital 5.1
Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish and French
Movie Run Time: Approximately 152 Minutes
Rating: PG-13 for some language and peril
FORD V FERRARI DVD Specifications
Street Date: February 11, 2020
Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1
Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1, English Dolby Digital 2.0, English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 2.0 and French Dolby Digital 2.0
Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish and French
Movie Run Time: Approximately 152 Minutes
Rating: PG-13 for some language and peril