Porsche is moving on plan with the development of the Taycan Sport Turismo as these new spy photos confirm. If you are unfamiliar with that moniker, it’s the stylish wagon-ish version of the Taycan electric vehicle, which is expected to debut in its final production form later this year.

Obviously, turning the Taycan into an eco-friendly long-roof for the entire family isn’t as easy as just replacing some of the body components. In this final testing phase, Porsche is probably evaluating the car’s behavior in winter conditions and is especially focused on data from the powertrain and battery when it’s cold outside.

Our spies tell us it’s been a fun day for Porsche’s test drivers as extensive drift maneuvers in the snow put a natural disguise on the vehicle’s rear end not letting us take a closer look at the details. Or, simply put, the engineers got some help from mother nature.

While not officially confirmed at this point, the powertrain for the Taycan Sport Turismo will be sourced from the regular Taycan without any modifications to the specifications. This means 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S models will be available with power ranging from 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) to 751 hp (560 kW), and torque between 472 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm). These numbers are achievable when using an overboost function with Launch Control mode activated.

The Panamera Sport Turismo’s zero-emission brother should debut before the year’s end together with the Taycan Cross Turismo version, which will feature a similar body shape but combined with rugged exterior design cues and a higher suspension. Both should go on sale as 2021 models early next year at the latest.

