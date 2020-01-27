The current Sorento has been around for almost six years and is about to make the switch to a fourth generation. A new report claims the midsize SUV won’t receive its world premiere at an auto show as Kia will allegedly introduce the revamped model at a standalone event in South Korea. It would follow a similar decision taken by sister brand Hyundai and its first luxury SUV, the Genesis GV80. Our friends at The Korean Car Blog have it on good authority the official premiere of the new Sorento will take place on February 17 when Kia will also open the order books for the KDM-spec model.

As you’re probably aware, the Mohave (a.k.a. Borrego) is still on sale in South Korea where Kia gave the body-on-frame SUV a second (and rather comprehensive) facelift last year to freshen up a model that has been around since 2008. To some extent, these two overlap in Kia’s lineup for the domestic market, but the Sorento focuses more on luxury while the Mohave is more off-road-oriented. The former is more chiseled and sophisticated whereas the latter is slightly larger and has a sturdier and boxier look.

Kia has already confirmed the next Sorento will be available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains that could be followed down the line by a hydrogen fuel cell variant. The U.S.-spec version should debut before the end of the year and go on sale as a 2021MY, but it’s unclear whether the electrified derivatives are going to be available from day one.

Meanwhile, the big debut is in three weeks from today, so the wait is almost over. Perhaps between now and then, Kia will drop some teasers to ease the wait.