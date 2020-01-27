We are just a week away from the debut of the next-generation Cadillac Escalade in Los Angeles. The model will be completely overhauled and will most likely go on sale towards the second half of the year as a 2021 model. The automaker has already released a couple of teasers to prepare us for the big reveal and our colleagues from Kolesa.ru assembled these two renderings to further help us get a better idea of what to expect.

The Chevy Suburban’s fancier cousin is not really a secret anymore given the revealing spy photos from December last year and these virtual drawings just add the details that remained invisible to the eye in the spy photos. These include the exact design of the small lower front bumper grille together with the imposing appearance of the rear end where there’s a pair of massive LED light clusters and a stylish spoiler attached to the boot lid.

Unlike the evolutionary exterior, the underpinnings of Cadillac’s flagship SUV will undergo a revolutionary overhaul. Most notably, the rear live axle will be replaced by a modern multi-link independent suspension, while other new technologies include paddle shifters and the latest Super Cruise.

The interior will also be completely renewed and teaser images have confirmed the posh sport utility vehicle will get a massive 38-inch curved OLED display, which is an industry first according to Cadillac. The good news is the cabin of the Escalade won’t simply be a carbon copy of the Chevrolet Suburban with more leather and upscale trim and instead, Caddy’s SUV will have its own unique layout.

It was initially believed the performance version of the new Escalade will get the twin-turbo 4.2-liter Blackwing V8 engine of the company but recent reports suggested a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is more likely to find its way under the hood. Word on the street is an all-electric version will follow by mid-2023 and is going to be assembled at the Detroit-Hamtramck factory.