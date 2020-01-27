The Ford F-Series continues to dominate the market in the United States with close to 900,000 deliveries in 2019, according to data from CarSalesBase. Naturally, this also affects the aftermarket scene where companies like Shelby just can’t keep up with the demand and produce hundreds of modified F-150s each year. In fact, Shelby has a new model year Super Snake F-150 on sale and a new detailed 20-minute video showcases all its features and takes the performance truck for a quick ride to give you a better idea of what it feels to be behind the wheel.

Initially just “an R&D exercise to build a street-legal truck that could deliver blistering performance,” the Super Snake went into production in December last year and is already available at some Ford dealerships around the country offering performance and specialty vehicles. One such is Brown Lee Ford in Nashville, where there’s a 2020 Super Snake in the new Rapid Red color, replacing the Ruby Red hue from the previous model year.

Gallery: Shelby Super Sport F-150 Concept

8 Photos

The entire body of the truck has been modified and under the (modified) hood there’s a 5.0-liter V8 engine, supplemented with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger together with upgraded throttle body, spark plugs, and fuel injectors. The result is 770 horsepower (571 kilowatts), which is more than enough for the performance F-150 to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in supercar-matching 3.4 seconds.

Save Thousands On A New Ford F-150 MSRP $ 29,750 MSRP $ 29,750 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Shelby is asking at least $86,085 for the naturally aspirated versions of the Super Snake, while the supercharged models kick off at $93,385. Only 250 examples are planned for production and chances are high most of them have already been purchased.