Powerful

The Uconnect performance upgrade starts with hardware. The system processing power, reaction speed and memory have been enhanced to take advantage of the new Android operating system. The Atlantis architecture replaces Powernet as the next generation of FCA core in-vehicle electronics communication. In combination with an upgraded 50K MIP chip, 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of flash memory, the all-new Uconnect 5 delivers operating speeds that are five times faster when compared to the previous generation. Faster processing speeds, an advanced electrical architecture and more memory give the all-new Uconnect its lightning-quick response to touchscreen input.

Additional outputs enable up to four displays in the vehicle. Screens are available in a variety of aspect ratios, standard, landscape and portrait, offering more flexibility in packaging and design across all FCA brands. With up to 15 million pixels in Ultra HD, screens can work separately or in harmony, depending on user preference and purpose. The all-new Uconnect 5 also represents the most screen area ever offered in an FCA product at up to 12.3 inches.

Alexa

With the Uconnect skill for Alexa, customers with Alexa-enabled devices at home can easily ask Alexa to start the car, lock/unlock doors and more. Uconnect 5 brings Amazon Alexa directly into the vehicle itself, giving occupants the freedom to interact with Alexa just as they do at home or on a personal device. With Alexa built-in, occupants can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts and audiobooks; add items to their to-do list; check news, weather, traffic, sports and other real-time information; and access tens of thousands of Alexa skills. Responses and streaming audio are delivered through the vehicle’s audio system, allowing anyone in the entire vehicle to easily interact with Alexa.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The award-winning Uconnect system offers new conveniences, keeping customers engaged and informed all while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are currently available on more than 80 percent of FCA’s North American applications. Uconnect 5 will bring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to 100 percent of FCA’s North American offerings. The feature also adds wireless connectivity, allowing customers to wirelessly project phone apps quick and easy, while leaving phones securely stowed.

Voice Recognition

The all-new Uconnect 5 adds exclusive features to the overall system and select features to specific vehicles for the first time with voice recognition available on all product lines. Better control of features in the vehicle with voice is arguably the most important technology to continue improving. Uconnect 5 features a new voice recognition engine with software, microphone technology and natural voice capability. Statements that would normally be only understood in human-to-human conversation can now be used to communicate with the navigation system, such as “Find an available EV charging station near me.” The advanced voice control system also improves its listening ability in high background noise situations, such as a rolled down window or rain hitting the windshield. Additionally, the embedded FCA voice recognition system has a new "wake up word" available that correlates to the brand of the vehicle: “Hey Chrysler, change the temperature to 70 degrees.” This feature eliminates the need to press a button to initiate the voice recognition system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also can be controlled via voice, engaged by pressing the voice recognition button.

Dual-phone Connectivity

The all-new Uconnect 5 features the ability to connect two Bluetooth phones simultaneously. This addresses many users who carry multiple phones or for passenger interaction with the Uconnect system along with the driver. Either way, Uconnect can manage input from two different devices with the ability to name one a priority over the other for various functions, including navigation, phone, music selection and text messages.

Navigation

Uconnect’s all-new advanced navigation is an intuitive built-in solution from TomTom navigation, integrating the latest technology. The Uconnect built-in navigation now includes TomTom’s traffic, EV & connected services, giving drivers the latest information for a safer and smoother journey.

Similar to personal devices, One-Box-Search makes it easy and intuitive to find a destination (search by voice or text). Unlike personal devices, even without internet connectivity, search and guidance continue to work with the system simply switching to offline map data.

Guidance is enhanced with the best possible routing, featuring the ability to add a destination along your route and an ETA that offers alternative routes with time extensions. Destination Prediction enables the system to learn when it is time to prompt the driver with guidance towards one of the user-saved favorite places.

Maps Over the Air and Last Mile Navigation also are new to Uconnect. Maps Over the Air is a TomTom technology