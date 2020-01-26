The 991 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the most powerful and capable 911 to ever leave the Porsche factory. But for some customers, stock is simply not enough. One particular GT2 RS owner decided he wanted to build the fastest 911 GT2 RS possible, so he called the Porsche specialists over at BBI Autosport who got to work creating a 227 mph monster.

In stock trim, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS is hugely impressive. Its twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6 engine produces 700 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. This power is routed through Porsche’s 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission to the rear wheels.

Gallery: This Is What It Takes To Build A 227-MPH Porsche 911

6 Photos

Thanks to an advanced aero package and clever software, the GT2 RS can harness its powerful engine for some impressive track performance. Upon its debut, the GT2 RS set the production car lap record on the Nurburgring. After it was dethroned by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ the GT2 returned in a more track-focused Manthey-Racing trim to reclaim its title.

It may sound difficult to improve on the stock Porsche 911 GT2 RS, but the team at BBI found many opportunities to elevate Porsche’s most capable 911. For starters, BBI turned to TheTurboEngineers (TTE) in Germany who improved the factory turbocharger’s internals to retain fast spool times, while adding more power potential. These new turbochargers were mated to BBI’s intake system which allowed for improved airflow which exits through BBI's 3D printed Titanium exhaust.

To keep intake temperatures down, BBI worked with the intercooler experts from C&R Racing to develop a more efficient intercooler package. The final design switched out the factory bar and plate style intercoolers for a more efficient tube and fin core configuration. This new intercooler package excels at keeping intake temperatures down during sustained high speed runs. BBI also went to work building out the GT2’s factory intercooler water spray systems doubling the capacity of coolant reserves.

BBI added the Manthey-Racing designed KW Coilovers as well to handle the additional horsepower. This well-rounded package elevated the top 911 to new heights while retaining factory-like driveability, which is an impressive feat.





