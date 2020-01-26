Welcome to the best drag race you’ll see today. In this five-car drag race, there is something for everyone including an electric SUV, mid-engined supercar, german coupes, and an insanely fast sedan. So which one of these unlikely competitors is the quickest in a drag race?

First, we have the Tesla Model X P100D, which uses two electric motors to catapult the Model X from 0 to 60 in only 2.9 seconds. This hugely impressive performance SUV is no stranger to drag race greatness as the Model X routinely embarrasses supercars with its impressive straight-line performance.

Gallery: Seeing This Five-Car Drag Race Will Make Your Day

6 Photos

On the other end of the spectrum, we have the Audi R8 V10 Performance, which employees a 620 horsepower V10 engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This potent powertrain means the V10 powered supercar can sprint from 0 to 60 in only 3.2 seconds and on to a top speed of over 200 mph. Thanks to Audi’s Quattro AWD system the R8 has no problem routing its explosive power to the pavement.

If mid-engined supercars aren’t your thing, maybe the rear-engined Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with peak your interest? The all-new 992 911 Carrera 4S features a 450 horsepower 3.0-liter flat-6 engine mated to Porsche’s super PDK dual-clutch transmission. Since this is the 4S trim level, this particular 911 uses Porsche’s AWD system which is hugely beneficial for drag strip launches like this.

If you like your engine in the front we have two seriously powerful twin-turbo V8 powered luxury cars from Germany. First, the all-new BMW M8 Competition Coupe which uses a 4.4-liter Twin-Turbo V8 good for 617 horsepower and a 0 to 60 time of 3.0 seconds. If you prefer a car with four doors, Mercedes-AMG has got you covered with the AMG GT63S Sedan. This supercar slaying sedan uses a 630 horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to propel the family hauler from 0 to 60 in only 3.1 seconds.





