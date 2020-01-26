The Dodge Charger is getting old already. The current-generation model is turning nine this year and it's only a matter of time before the four-door sedan becomes a decade-old model. With that said, the Charger is in dire need of an update. But with strong sales coming in for Dodge through the current model, we have to wait until we see a next-generation model coming in.

So, what do we do? Well, Marouane Bembli, otherwise known as TheSketchMonkey on Youtube, tries to redesign the current Charger in hopes to make a new one for the next model change. Here's the final product.

Now, do we love it? Not so much. This isn't his best work, we reckon, but it's kind of interesting to see the Charger with a different face.

Basically, what Bembli did was to square off the lights, added embellishments on the fog lamp areas, and extended the side chisels. We like what he did on the side; it has more character than before.

However, the fascia seems a bit too busy for a muscle car. It somehow contradicted what he said at the start of the video about muscle cars focusing more on power rather than styling. But then again, that's just us. You can watch the video on top of this page to see the whole 13-minute process.

In any case, Dodge is on its way to make a new Charger, with 2023 as its reported launch year. Will Dodge keep the current formula on its muscle sedan in terms of design? We'll see.