After the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 destroyed the Challenger SRT Hellcat in a previous story, it's time for the supercharged 'Stang to set its sight against an unlikely rival. This time, it's an Italian front-mid-engined supercar from the Prancing Horse, the Ferrari 812 Superfast.

On the surface, the Shelby GT500 and the 812 Superfast seems miles apart from each other, but looking at the numbers on their spec sheets, they seem to be on the same ground. ISSIMI Official pits the two at a drag strip to see which one's faster, but that's just part of a bigger picture.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: First Drive

77 Photos

Before you watch the race, let's see how very much alike the GT500 is with the Superfast. First up, is the American. The Mustang Shelby GT500 produces 760 horsepower (567 kW) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque from its hand-built 5.2-liter "Predator" aluminum-alloy V8 engine with a 2.65-liter roots-type supercharger.

On the other hand, the 812 Superfast have things differently, with Ferrari going for naturally-aspirated power plant despite the company's prowess in forced-induction and hybrid systems. The 812 Superfast is powered by a 6.5L V12 that makes; 789 hp (588 kW) and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) of torque.

With these numbers laid out, we won't blame you if you'll assume that the Shelby will jump the starting line quicker than the Ferrari. But there's one more thing to consider between the two cars – the 812 Superfast is substantially lighter than the Shelby GT500 by around 400 pounds, so there's that.

So, which one won this race? Watch the video on top of this page. While you're at it, you can also watch the whole 20-minute feature on the Shelby GT500 that ISSIMI Official has produced.