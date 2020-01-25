For wagon fans out there like us, the news of the Audi RS 6 Avant coming to the U.S. is a wish come true. Finally, we get our hands (we literally did) on the biggest and baddest Audi there is, and it's more than just a glorified nameplate in the German marque's lineup.

With twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 under the hood that spews out 591 horsepower (441 kiloWatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, the Audi RS 6 Avant should be treated with respect. And, with a 0-60 miles per hour (0-97 kilometers per hour) time of just 3.6 seconds, forget about calling this model a mom-mobile.

But it's only a matter of time before tuners get their hands on the RS 6 Avant and work their magic to turn it into something even better. MTM USA is one of the firsts to cast its stone, as announced on its Facebook page.

The Miami-based tuner that specializes in making Audi vehicles extra special tuned the RS 6 Avant up to 787 hp (587 kW) and 760 lb-ft (1,030 Nm) of torque – and they're just on stage 1. MTM mentioned that the new RS7 and RS Q8 made the same numbers after stage 1, which should put the wagon on the same pedestal as the bigger Audis. Of note, these numbers are more-than-enough for the wagon to cross the supercar category.

MTM is currently working on finalizing its pricing for the tuned Audi RS6 Avant. But with the availability of the uber-fast wagon on the U.S. shores, it's nice to know your options after you get your hands on one, isn't it?