Five years – that's the amount of time that we all have to wait before Ferrari finally reveals its full-electric supercar.

The future is electric, and it isn't exclusively true with mass-produced vehicles anymore. Porsche has its Taycan, the brand's first four-door EV, and it sure stirred the segment. Now, it's Ferrari's turn – although this patent submission, scooped up by Taycan EV forum, by Ferrari reveals scarce information about the future supercar EV from Maranello.

Gallery: Electric Ferrari Patent Documents

11 Photos

As expected, the upcoming Ferrari EV will have four electric motors powering each wheel, if we're to take what the patent details mentioned. As described in the patent, "an electrically powered road vehicle comprising four drive wheels and four reversible electric machines, each of which is mechanically entirely independent of the other electric machines and has a shaft directly connected to a corresponding drive wheel."

With this application, and the fact that the motors will be fixed the vehicle frame for independent operation, the future electric Ferrari should retain the handling prowess that current Ferraris are known for.

The battery pack will be housed in a clearance area housed by the rear wheels, as with most EVs of today. It's notable, however, that the patent application applies to a hybrid application as well. In this case, the internal combustion engine will be housed in the clearance area instead of the battery pack. Other details of the patent submission can be found in the gallery above.

This patent application isn't a concrete reveal of what Ferrari has in store for its first EV. It is, however, a good sign that the company is serious about introducing a green vehicle into its gas-guzzling lineup.