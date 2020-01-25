In the world of performance muscle cars, no name quite comes close to Carroll Shelby. 1962 was the year in which Shelby American started working on custom-made vehicles and performance parts, and just three years after in 1965, the Shelby name would be synonymous with Ford's motorsport and Mustang development. In fact, you could arguably say that Mustangs are basically the bread and butter of Shelby, having at least three generations worth of GT350s and GT500s since they started rolling off the assembly lines in 1965. As Ford released a new Mustang every few years, there'd always be a way for Shelby to make it faster, handle better, and look meaner. So, why is it that two Shelby F-Series trucks are sold for every one Shelby Mustang?

In an article by Autoblog, Shelby spokesman Jonathan Marsh stated that they sell produce about 300 Mustang-based models every year. The F-Series trucks, on the other hand, are produced to the number of 750 each year, where it outsources the work to a shop named Tuscany in Indiana. There's so much demand for the Shelby F-Series trucks that production just can't keep up with the volume. There are some footnotes with these numbers, as these don't take into account the cars sold and built in overseas markets or the ones that Ford makes under license. In house, you have the Shelby GTs, and the Super Snake for the Mustangs, which can reach 700 horsepower and 825 horses respectively.

The trucks consist of the Shelby tuned Raptor at 525 horsepower, F-150 and F-150 Super Snake at a supercharged 755 horses, and the eagerly anticipated F-150 Super Snake Sport. The F-150 Super Snake Sport will be limited to 250 units in Canada and the United States, and can be specced with a supercharged V8 to make 770 horsepower.