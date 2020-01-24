Hide press release Show press release

“It's not acceptable to launch a brand flagship with such interior misses,” says Atanas Vilner about the BMW's new X7. “Especially when the example in question is in top spec form of M50d”.

Vilner addresses some of the bare plastic surfaces inside. Seat's bases, mainly, and the second row's panel containing the cup holders and the two USB Type C ports. Not flawless as well is the wrapped in leather upper part of the dash, because of the stitching.

“This is the hardest plastic used in any contemporary BMW model, placed in the most obvious area. And here we have an example with so called 'Extended Leather Package'. Also, the base of the seats, the switch panels – your fingers will go there much more often than on top of the dash, wright? And when they do contact this hard surface, you'll be not so happy to remember that you've spend around 120k+ euros on this same car.” says Vilner.

BMW calls their X7 'The President'. And to make it worthy for the title, Vilner Garage spend some serious amount of leather. Not coincidentally, the same leather used by the factory. “We've managed to ship exactly the same 'BMW Individual Merino Tartufo' from... BMW.”

The atelier's craftsman upholstered the bottom part of the dash and the door panels. You can see the original 'BMW Individual' rhomboid seat pattern done by Vilner on the latter, as well on the side of the central tunnel. There's also a 'X7' logo perforation. The door pockets are flocked, the steering wheel have been kept stock.

“We've spend more than 2 square meters of leather just only on the back of the seats,” says Vilner. The aforementioned seat's switch panels, the bottom part of the B-pillars and the climate control console for the 2nd row, are also upholstered with the same original 'Merino Tartufo'. Rhomboid pattern around the factory 'Sky Lounge' panoramic glass roof sections - an original 'BMW Individual' motive added by Vilner.

X7 M50d comes with M Package as standard. Which means 'BMW Individual Alcantara Anthracite' headliner included. Vilner reupholstered this black section completely – now with much more warmer 'Tartufo' colored Alcantara. Including the A-, B- and C-pillars, even the upper sections of the boot. The same light brown Alcantara now ennobles the second row's cup holder/USB panel. Perforated 'X7' logo is also present there, as well on the Vilner reupholstered rear seats headrest's pillows.

A striking contrast – blue seat belts. This very same belt makes the shoulder strap of the custom duffel bag. Both fashionable and functional item, this 'Merino Tartufo' leather bag can be straight assighned to the BMW's own Individual lifestyle collection. But actually it designed and fabricated by Vilner Garage.

There are also some Vilner touches outside. Like the brown rings painted on the 21-inch 'Style 754 M' wheels. If you look closely, you'll see also the 3D effect X7 logo foil wrapped taillights.

“X7 catalog says: 'The BMW Individual Extender Leather Trim 'Merino' in Tartufo convinces with flawless quality'. In that case, for me, the word 'Extended' is not so in place. But, don't get me wrong. The BMW X7 is super luxurious and highly technological vehicle. And the majority of people will never notice those minor interior flaws we're addressing. And exactly that's why we exist – to perfect those flaws for those who care”, competes Vilner.

2019 BMW X7 M50d, 3-litre diesel, 4 turbines, 400 hp, 760 Nm, 8-speed auto, AWD, 2460 kg.