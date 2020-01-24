We don’t need to hide that - here at Motor1.com, we are all fans of the latest generation BMW M5. We even like to call it a "crossover" because it looks like a sedan for the whole family but drives like a supercar. Meanwhile, we have the utmost respect for the aging Nissan GT-R as well, and that’s why we are excited to share a new drag video between the two.

It comes courtesy of Bulgaria’s DizzyRiders channel on YouTube and, unfortunately, the clip currently lacks subtitles in English. The first part of the video provides detailed information about the two cars but you can skip that as the actual show starts at the 13:20-minute mark. The first run is with the launch control function deactivated on both cars and it’s very important to note that both the M5 Competition and the GT-R ride on winter tires.

The results speak for themselves - the M5 hits the ¼-mile mark in 11.42 seconds, while the GT-R gets behind with a time of 11.65 seconds. The 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes 3.61 seconds and 3.8 seconds for the M5 and the GT-R, respectively. The DizzyRiders team did the same race one more time and registered slightly better times but the outcome was unchanged.

For the second series of runs, the launch control is engaged in both cars. Naturally, this leads to even better times and the winner of the drag race achieves a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time of just 2.93 seconds with a ¼-mile time of 10.82 seconds. Finally, there’s a rolling-start race at 37 mph (60 kph) but make sure to watch the video at the top of this page to learn which car is faster.